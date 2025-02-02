Napoli coach Conte admits he wants Kvara replacement as Saint-Maximin talks continue

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admits he wants a replacement signed for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia star was sold to PSG a fortnight ago, Napoli now working on signing Al-Ahli winger Allan Saint-Maximin as a replacement.

The Frenchman is due to break his loan at Fenerbahce and join Napoli in a similar deal before Monday's deadline.

Conte said yesterday: "It is inevitable that we have lost an important player, who has not been replaced today. Everything is fine, but we must not throw smoke in our eyes. By all accounts he is an important player, sold for 70-75 million euros. The other exits have been replaced, but Kvara has not yet.

"No one can say that we have strengthened ourselves with Kvara's exit or weakened ourselves, but objectively a champion has emerged from the squad who has played the first part of the championship anyway. He has been gone for 4-5 games now, but it is right to keep that in mind, just as it is right to keep in mind that these guys have grown significantly. Otherwise the 53 points, the same as last year, would not be explained."