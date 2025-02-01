Napoli turn to Saint-Maximin as Kvaratskhelia replacement

Napoli are making a move for former Newcastle United attacker Allan Saint-Maximin.

Napoli see the Frenchman as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who left for PSG earlier this month.

Saint-Maximin is currently on-loan with Fenerbahce from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting the winger will cancel his loan at Fener and switch to Napoli.

The Azzurri would take Saint-Maximin on-loan for the remainder of the season.