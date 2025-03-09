PSG coach Enrique: Liverpool? I lied to you

PSG coach Luis Enrique has confessed he's been planning for their Champions League tie with Liverpool for weeks.

Speaking after their 4-1 win against Rennes, Enrique conceded he "lied" to the press when insisting he hadn't been thinking about the round of 16 tie.

But ahead of their trip to Anfield for the second-leg, as they trail 1-0 on aggregate, Enrique said: "I lied to you, of course I have always thought about Liverpool and it has been like this since the draw for the round of 16.

"It is a pleasure to coach my team, I want to highlight the mentality of all my players, those who play, those who are on the bench. I really want to highlight the mentality of all the players."

The Andalusian coach then turned to the performance of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia: "I don't like to talk about my players individually, but I still underline the quality of all the players. Kvara, you know him from Napoli and for his results in the national team with Georgia.

"He is a player with great potential. He is playing better and better, he is more integrated into the team. It's a pleasure.

"As a staff, we have to evaluate the minutes of play of everyone in view of this decisive match. We trust the impressions, the feelings of the players. It is up to us to manage the load of minutes, the distribution, in a balanced way. We are in the best conditions, we have nothing to lose and we will give everything to try to qualify."