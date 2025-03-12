How PSG proved Champions League title credentials in Liverpool classic

PSG's Ousmane Dembele celebrates after scoring during the Champions League Round of 16 second leg match against Liverpool

​Tuesday night saw a thrilling fixture at Anfield between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, which harked back to a bygone era.

All-out attack from both sides was both a brilliant watch and an epic contest.

With no quarter given by either XI the back and forth throughout the second leg was a joy to watch, no matter your allegiance.

After winning the first-leg, the Reds may have thought history was on their side and with good reason. The loss to PSG was the first time they'd ever been eliminated from a major European knockout tie after winning the first leg away from home. Liverpool had progressed from the previous 30 ties adding further context to how important a win this was for Luis Enrique's squad.

Ousmane Dembele's goal in normal time was the earliest conceded by the hosts at Anfield in the Champions League since September 2017 against Sevilla, when Wissam Ben Yedder scored in the fifth minute, and it also kept Dembele comfortably ahead of the competition with the most goals scored in this calendar year (21).

As direct and expansive as PSG were, breaking at lightning speed throughout, they retained a defensive solidity against Arne Slot's side - who certainly weren't slack in their attacking intent either - becoming the first team to keep them goalless in this season's competition.

Between the pair of European giants there were 40 shots in the game, quite clearly showing that neither were holding back in their attempt to have their name in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Only three shots from the hosts were on target compared to eight from the visitors, and in some respects that was the story of the night. Despite only one goal in the match, PSG looked the more likely if another was going to be scored. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had five attempts and Dembele four. Even full-back Achraf Hakimi had three.

Mo Salah, who else, was Liverpool's main threat with four shots in the game, and had his early goal-bound effort not been diverted out of harm's way by Nuno Mendes' knee, the story of this second leg could've been so much different.

Although Liverpool had more touches in the opposition box - 46 to PSG's 32 - more shots inside the box - 14 to 12 - and also 89 final third entries compared to just 50 from the Parisiens, when it mattered most, it was the Ligue 1 giants that came up big.

What's interesting too is that PSG's average positions in the game were mainly designed to smother the central midfield areas and allow them the ability to spring forward at pace once an opening had been created.

Paris Saint-Germain Average Positions vs Liverpool Opta by Stats Perform

As if to indicate how dominant PSG were, they came out on top for tackles made and won in the game, interceptions made, successful dribbles and duels won - including aerially.

Allowing Vitinha time on the ball was part of Liverpool's downfall in the tie as well. They clearly hadn't learned their lesson from the first leg, given that the 25-year-old was allowed the freedom of Anfield to spray passes left, right and centre.

In so doing, he became just the second PSG player on record (since 2003/04) to complete 100+ passes in both legs of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie.

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain Match Stats Opta by Stats Perform

Rarely can Liverpool have had a game in which they were put under such pressure for so long, though with such a slender lead throughout the 120 minutes of play, PSG were, remarkably, always there for the taking.

If Alisson Becker was the hero in the first leg in the French capital, then Gianluigi Donnarumma can certainly take the plaudits in the return.

Though the latter's two saves in the game were much less than Alisson's seven, giving the Brazilian 16 saves over the two legs - the most by a goalkeeper in a Champions League knockout tie since Manuel Neuer for Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the 2016/17 quarter-finals (also 16) - the Italian was the hero in the penalty shoot-out after he guessed the right way to save from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

The strength of PSG's performance over the two legs against a team who many had tipped for the title this season surely strengthens their own claims for a maiden Champions League.

So often over recent years they've come close but just not had enough to take that final step. With Kylian Mbappe finally having left the club, PSG look much more of a team now than a collection of individuals, and they are clearly an extremely dangerous proposition for any opponent.

Eddie Howe and his Newcastle United side will have been very interested bystanders on Tuesday too.

Liverpool face the Magpies at Wembley on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final, and the last thing that they will have wanted is to have played an energy-sapping game that went all the way.

The loss may also impact the mentality of players who have got used to riding roughshod over just about any opponent that's been put in front of them.

An injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold could see him miss the showpiece, with Slot not hopeful of his swift return.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts following an injury during the last 16 second leg UEFA Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain Oli SCARFF / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

"(Trent) had to come off. That’s never a good sign,” he said after the game. "And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, it did not look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday."

​Newcastle will be hoping to end 70 years of hurt given that their last major honour was their FA Cup win in 1955.

Liverpool, who stopped them winning the 1974 final, have a chance to land a domestic double should they retain the Carabao Cup won against Chelsea last year courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's late, late winner.

However, master tactician, Howe, has now been handed the blueprint for what it takes to beat this juggernaut of a team, making things very interesting indeed.