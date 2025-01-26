Napoli chief Manna admits interest in Garnacho and Adeyemi

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna has admitted interest in Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi.

The pair are being consisdered as a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after his departure for PSG.

Manna told DAZN: "They are certainly two players that we like, but they are not the only ones. We will also evaluate the opportunities that may arise in the last period, we are evaluating a few things. We will certainly not pay prices outside the market.

"We want to do everything possible to improve and replace Kvara, who unfortunately had to be sold because of the player's wishes and our dynamics. We will respect our parameters, we will not back down, but the right conditions will have to be there.

"We have to respect our parameters, including salary. We also have some other ideas, we will see what happens in the next few days. We do not want to give high expectations to our fans, because it would not be correct, but we will certainly do everything possible to improve the team."