Capello: Where Inter Milan must be wary facing PSG

Fabio Capello says Inter Milan's biggest threat for the Champions League final will be PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

With victory over Arsenal last night, PSG set up a final in Munich with the Nerazzurri.

Reflecting on how Inter should approach the clash, former Juventus and AC Milan coach Capello told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “They (Inter) have grown a lot in recent matches against Bayern Munich and Barcelona, gaining confidence and improving their scoring ability. They’ve shown the right mentality and focus.

“It will be a balanced Final, but everything starts from the midfield."

PSG strengths

On PSG, Capello continued: “You have to start with the goalkeeper, who helped the French side go to the Final.

“However, beyond (Gigio) Donnarumma, Luis Enrique’s team is well balanced and has a very strong midfield. They are not physically imposing, but they have top-quality dynamism and tactical awareness.

"They press immediately, trying to win the ball back, even if yesterday they seemed a bit unsettled by Arsenal’s pressing.

“(Desire) Doué, (Ousmane) Dembélé, and Kvaratskhelia are excellent dribblers, and they can punish you if you don’t handle them well.

“Marquinhos still plays a crucial role in defence, and there’s a similarity with Inter, the wing-backs (Achraf) Hakimi and (Nuno) Mendes. Like the Nerazzurri, they are very effective when pushing forward. Maximum focus will be needed on the flanks.

“(But) Kvaratskhelia is the most dangerous player.”