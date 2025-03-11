Georgia assistant coach: Man City, Liverpool ideal for Kvaratskhelia

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Georgia assistant coach Dave Webb can see PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia eventually playing in England.

The Georgia star is expected to be PSG's biggest threat facing Liverpool in tonight's Champions League round 16 second-leg clash at Anfield.

Webb told talkSPORT.com: "Kvara's talent is clear for everyone to see, that’s the obvious part. What stood out to me in our first couple of training camps was his desire to get better and want to improve. Every training camp he’s the first one out to training, but then he also wants to do extras at the end.

“It’s what the elite players do and he’s certainly one of those.

“You can see his standout qualities in training on the ball, the way he moves, his athleticism, his technique and his football intelligence – he has that to a very high level.

“He wants to get better and doesn’t think he’s the finished article by any means which is a very, very good quality to have.

“Whatever he does he wants to be the absolute best at it and it’s that desire and character which I think will take him a long way in his career.”

 

 

Asked about seeing the PSG attacker in the Premier League in the future, Webb admits he's convinced.

"His profile definitely fits the higher-end clubs like Man City and Liverpool, particularly when you’ve got such a fluid front three. That would suit his game.

“Liverpool and City obviously stand out and Arsenal to have that fluid front three.

“During this part of his journey with PSG he’s definitely going to have more freedom to start on the side and then go into number nine, or start as a nine and then rotate, especially with Dembele and Barcola.

“With Haaland as a fixed number nine, he can play more in the Foden, Jeremy Doku or Savinho roles where there’s a little bit more licence to roam and rotate.

“He’s definitely on the right trajectory and I’m sure he’d love to be in the Premier League one day."

