Del Piero: Kvaratskhelia's disallowed goal against Liverpool "makes me laugh"

Italy and Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero says Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal against Liverpool being disallowed is a shame and makes him laugh at how marginal it was.

The former Napoli ace thought he had broken the deadlock at the Parc des Princes in the first half before a VAR check ruled offside by inches, leaving Del Piero unimpressed as he spoke to Sky Sport Italia.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It’s a pity; it makes me laugh. It’s incredible to me that such a marginal decision gets whistled.

“The goal was stunning. He managed to control the ball perfectly, just enough to create space for the shot. He already knew exactly where the goal was and had the perfect timing to get ahead of his opponent. It’s a real pity because it was a beautiful goal.”

Referee Davide Massa caused more controversy later in the game when Ibrahima Konaté pushed Bradley Barcola in the back which many believe should have resulted in a red card. Substitute Harvey Elliott went on to win the game with a late goal which went against the flow of the game with many fans suggesting the red card would have swung the result in the other direction.