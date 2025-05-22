Kvaratskhelia: I never imagined reaching UCL final so soon after joining PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia admits he never expected to reach the Champions League final this season when joining PSG in January.

The Georgia star is preparing to face Inter Milan in next week's final, having faced them regularly while with former club Napoli.

At yesterday's PSG media day ahead of the final, Kvaratskhelia said: "It’s been a very long journey.

“I’ve overcome difficult moments, and that’s hugely important in a footballer’s career. I’ll always carry Georgia with me—it gave me everything, it helped me.

“I’m proud to be Georgian, and I want to help my country because it’s hard for a Georgian player to make it in a top European league.

“When I signed, I never imagined I’d reach a Champions League final so quickly. I’m happy to be here and to have this opportunity—it’s like a dream.”

I know how strong Inter are

On whether he has any inside knowledge on Inter to pass onto coach Luis Enrique and his staff.

Kvara also said: “They don’t need my help—they watch the games and they’re better than me.

“I can share a few things since I’ve played against them so many times; I know how strong they are.”