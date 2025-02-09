Kvaratskhelia delighted to get off the mark for PSG

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is delighted to get off the mark for PSG.

The €75m signing from Napoli struck a first goal for PSG in yesterday's 4-1 win against Monaco.

He said afterwards: "It is the best feeling to score like this, in front of the fans. I'm happy to’ be here, I'm the happiest tonight.

"I was working on it and I wanted it to happen quickly.

"I have to keep working hard to help this amazing team. Everything is fine here, it is necessary that we continue to focus strongly on our football and I am proud to’be here."