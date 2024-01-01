Tribal Football

Man Utd captain Fernandes makes decision between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr
Man Utd captain Fernandes makes decision between Al Ittihad and Al Nassr
Al Nassr ready to launch bid for Man Utd captain Fernandes
Man Utd plan new deals for four senior players
Sheffield Utd midfielder Souza: What I REALLY think of Man Utd captain Fernandes
Man Utd captain Fernandes full of praise for Prem target Gyokeres
Agent fielding major offers as Fernandes demands Man Utd pay-rise
Fernandes delighted for Man Utd pal Heaton after England call
Man Utd midfielder Casemiro: Bruno is just extraordinary
Sporting CP midfielder Hjulmand admits Prem hopes; welcomes Fernandes praise
SHOCKER! Man Utd invite Fernandes offers
Bayern Munich in talks with agent of Man Utd captain Fernandes
Man Utd captain Fernandes praises FA Cup goalscorers Mainoo, Garnacho
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Manager deserves this FA Cup triumph
Man Utd captain Fernandes: My season standout moment still to come
Fernandes named Man Utd Player of the Year
Man Utd boss Ten Hag adamant Fernandes must stay
Fernandes sets terms for Man Utd stay
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Fletch Wembley words lifted us
Man Utd captain Fernandes insists Ten Hag rumours don't reach players
Luton veteran Townsend: All these ex-Man Utd players in the media just batter their team
Man Utd captain Fernandes: These 2 unsung Cup heroes deserve highlighting
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Amad didn't deserve yellow card
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Coventry will be tough
Man Utd captain Fernandes: Youngsters proved their quality today
Man Utd whiz Garnacho full of pride with role in victory over Everton
