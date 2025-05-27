Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been handed just 72 hours to decide on a lucrative deal from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

As reported by Mail Online, Al-Hilal are prepared to effectively quadruple Fernandes’ salary of £280,000-a-week by increasing it to £700,000 tax-free as part of a package worth up to £200M over three years, including bonuses. However, this deal has a 72-hour deadline, which places a lot of pressure on Fernandes whose future at United looks uncertain.

Speaking on his future after losing the Europa League final, Fernandes said:

“I have always been honest. I’ve always said I will be here until the club says to me that it’s time to go.

“I’m eager to do more, to be able to bring the club the great days. In the day that the club thinks that I’m too much or it’s time to part ways, football is like this, you never know it. But I’ve always said it and I keep my word in the same way.

“If the club thinks it’s time to part ways because they want to do some cashing in or whatever, it’s what it is, and football sometimes is like this.”

However, manager Ruben Amorim has remained strong in his stance that the club captain is not for sale despite his comments which suggest that he will be leaving.

"He is really important for us and what we want to build for the team.

“We talk about this many times. You can see by his performances. You can see by his leadership.

"You can see the passion he has for the game. In difficult moments Bruno is the guy who takes responsibility. He should do because he is the captain."

The 30-year-old’s representatives have been in talks with Al-Hilal for some time, according to reports which suggest that Fernandes is interested. A 72-hour deadline could pressure him into a move or it may push United into contract negotiations as Amorim clearly does not want to lose his star player this summer.