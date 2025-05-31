Tribal Football
Scholes and Carragher agree: Man Utd must sell Fernandes

Paul Vegas
Manchester United Treble winner Paul Scholes says Bruno Fernandes should be sold.

Fernandes is the subject of intense interest from Al-Hilal, which are willing to offer £100m for the United captain.

Scholes said on The Overlap Fan Debate: “They are talking about £100m for him. Man United cannot say no to that.

“You know when you talk about this system as well, I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back but where does he play? What is his position? Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder?

“He almost confuses the whole system because he doesn’t have that one position for him. I mean he has been brilliant don’t get me wrong. But when you’re getting £100m for him you snap their hand off and take it.”

 

Fernandes not a great player

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher agreed, saying: “I’ve always described Bruno Fernandes as a great talent but not a great player. Where does he play?

“He’s a bit mad in that he just runs all over the place, like a kid in the school yard. The best player in the school yard doing everything but in a really poor team.

"I don’t think he’s ever had any discipline in those No. 10 positions.”

