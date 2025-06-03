He stays! Man Utd captain Fernandes rejects massive Al-Hilal offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a massive offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Multiple sources, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talkSPORT and Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, have stated Fernandes has turned down the Saudis' proposal.

Al-Hilal had offered Fernandes a three-year contract worth £200m and were willing to pay United £100m to sign the Portugal midfielder.

But Fernandes wishes to remain in Europe and play at the elite level.

The midfielder had concerned United fans over the weekend when stating on social media: "If you tried and failed, congratulations! There are people who don't even try."