Tribal Football
Most Read
Chelsea set to sell 14 deadwood players including Madueke, Felix and Nkunku
Man Utd enter race for Al Hilal's Mitrovic after losing out on Ipswich star Delap
Mbeumo prefers Manchester United move over Arsenal
Guardiola drops Man United target from Club World Cup squad

He stays! Man Utd captain Fernandes rejects massive Al-Hilal offer

Paul Vegas
He stays! Man Utd captain Fernandes rejects massive Al-Hilal offer
He stays! Man Utd captain Fernandes rejects massive Al-Hilal offerAction Plus
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has rejected a massive offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal.

Multiple sources, including transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, talkSPORT and Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg, have stated Fernandes has turned down the Saudis' proposal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Al-Hilal had offered Fernandes a three-year contract worth £200m and were willing to pay United £100m to sign the Portugal midfielder.

But Fernandes wishes to remain in Europe and play at the elite level. 

The midfielder had concerned United fans over the weekend when stating on social media: "If you tried and failed, congratulations! There are people who don't even try."

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueFernandes BrunoManchester UnitedAl HilalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ruben Neves keen to see Bruno Fernandes join him at Al-Hilal
Amorim responds to Fernandes' links to Al-Hilal: My feeling is that Bruno wants to stay...
DEAL ON: Agent for Man Utd captain Fernandes locked in Al-Hilal talks in Riyadh