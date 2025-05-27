Mount on Man Utd's early Asian tour: There were hundreds of people waiting for us!

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has spoken on the club's quick turnaround which sees them on a preseason tour before any other side.

Immediately after their final Premier League game at Old Trafford they were boarding a flight to Malaysia for their Asian tour which will see them play in Kuala Lumpur, Malysia, then in Hong Kong. After the club’s worst season in its history, the tour will be a welcome break for everyone involved and Mount spoke to the club website about how excited the side are to be on the other side of the world.

“It was a quick turnaround, obviously straight on the plane after the game. We're all very excited to be over here, we don't get the opportunity to be over this side of the world and see our fans over here very often, so we obviously want to make the most of it.

“We got off the plane and there were hundreds of people waiting for us, to take pictures and welcome us to the country.

“So I'm very excited to be over here and obviously looking forward to the game tomorrow.”

Captain Bruno Fernandes, veteran midfielder Casemiro and soon-to-be-leaving winger Alejandro Garnacho have all been included by manager Ruben Amorim to face the ASEAN All Stars in Kuala Lumpur on the 28th May before travelling to play Hong Kong two days later.

Mount admits that the United side will take the game seriously as they look to impress on what is a rare tour in that part of the planet where the United fanbase is forever growing.

“As the gaffer said, any time you put on that shirt and you’re representing the club you want to perform to the best of your ability,” he added.

“We want to win the game and it's going to be a competitive game playing against the All-Stars, so we’re looking forward to it and we want to perform the best we can.”