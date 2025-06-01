Ruben Neves keen to see Bruno Fernandes join him at Al-Hilal

Ruben Neves is eager to see Man United captain Bruno Fernandes join up with him in Saudi Arabia as he ponders an offer from Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal have reportedly offered the 30-year-old a massive £700,000 per-week deal in an attempt to lure him away from Man United.

Advertisement Advertisement

Fernandes, one of the few players who can hold their heads high following the worst season in recent Man United history, is mulling the offer over.

Neves, 28, who made the move to Saudi Arabia from Wolves back in 2023 is eager to see his Portugal teammate sign.

He told A Bola: "I recommend all the players in the national team, of course. Portugal has produced a lot of talent and continues to do so. We are a lucky country in that respect.

“We are also very hard-working. A very small country but one that has produced excellent players. I would like to have any player from the national team in my team."