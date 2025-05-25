Man Utd captain Fernandes sends message to Napoli title winner McTominay

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is delighted for Scott McTominay after his Scudetto triumph.

McTominay scored for Napoli in Friday night's win against Cagliari to confirm themselves as title winners.

The former United midfielder was also named Serie A Player of the Year on the night.

Taking to social media, Fernandes sent a message to his old teammate: "Congrats my friend.

"Resilience, discipline and determination have always been there from you! Now with confidence your qualities are shining more than ever. Enjoy your moment."

