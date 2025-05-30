Tribal Football
Amorim responds to Fernandes' links to Al-Hilal: My feeling is that Bruno wants to stay...

Amorim responds to Fernandes' links to Al-Hilal: My feeling is that Bruno wants to stay...
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has responded to reports suggesting that Bruno Fernandes will leave to Al-Hilal this summer.

Al Hilal are willing to make Fernandes one of the best-paid players in the world and pay £100M to snap up the Portuguese playmaker who has endured another dire season with the Red Devils. The 30 year old has become a top priority of Saudi Pro League giants ahead of the summer transfer window as the league seeks to bring in another mega star as they prepare for the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo

Reports state that Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho has been in Riyadh for talks with senior Al Hilal executives in a deal that is hard to pass up considering United will not have European football for next season after failing to beat Tottenham in the Europa League final. United faced Hong Kong today in what was a tricky fixture but came out on top in a 3-1 victory. 

Afterwards Amorim was asked about Al-Hilal's links to Fernandes and revealed that he believes he will be at the club next season despite their lucrative offer. 

"I don't think so. I don't know for sure. I think he wants to stay. He is saying no to a lot of things. The club can find other ways to make money. The feeling I get is that he wants to continue for sure with Man United, you never know." 

Fernandes would also be set for a £200m contract as talks continue for the midfielder who is entering the finak years of his career. United are set for a huge squad overhaul this summer and acquiring £100M for Fernandes would damage their midfield but could also help raise funds for new faces that are clearly needed at the club. 

