Bayern Munich, PSG move in for Man Utd captain Fernandes

PSG and Bayern Munich are eyeing Bruno Fernandes' situation at Manchester United.

Both giants have been alerted to Fernandes' availability from the crisis club.

Given their financial issues under the management of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United have made every senior player available for the summer market, including club captain Fernandes.

The Independent says Fernandes is the subject of an offer from Saudi Pro League mega spenders Al-Hilal, though they're not alone.

PSG and Bayern are also ready to move for Fernandes, who admitted last week he can see himself being sold by the club.

He said, "If the club feels it is time to go their separate ways because they want to make money or whatever, then so be it. Football is like this sometimes.

":I have always said that I will be here until the club tells me it is time to go. I am eager to do more, to be able to take the club to the big days."