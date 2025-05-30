DEAL ON: Agent for Man Utd captain Fernandes locked in Al-Hilal talks in Riyadh

The agent for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes are locked in talks with the Saudi Pro League (SPL) over a summer move.

The Daily Mail says several SPL clubs are keen, including Al-Hilal, with officials holding marathon talks with Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho yesterday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Pinho met with club officials at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. Negotiations went late into the night, so suggesting the wish for an agreement exists on both sides of the table.

A three-year contract from Al-Hilal is on the table, with Fernandes told it is a "once in a lifetime opportunity". The deal, in total, is worth a massive £200m.

Al-Hilal would also be willing to pay £100m to United for their club captain.