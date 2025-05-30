Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid (& Xabi) move to trump Liverpool for €150M Wirtz
Arsenal stunned by RB Leipzig asking price for Sesko
Delap to snub Man Utd, Newcastle and Forest in favour of Chelsea move this week
Gerrard set to reject Rangers job as he opts to stay in Saudi Arabia

DEAL ON: Agent for Man Utd captain Fernandes locked in Al-Hilal talks in Riyadh

Paul Vegas
DEAL ON: Agent for Man Utd captain Fernandes locked in Al-Hilal talks in Riyadh
DEAL ON: Agent for Man Utd captain Fernandes locked in Al-Hilal talks in RiyadhAction Plus
The agent for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes are locked in talks with the Saudi Pro League (SPL) over a summer move.

The Daily Mail says several SPL clubs are keen, including Al-Hilal, with officials holding marathon talks with Fernandes' agent, Miguel Pinho yesterday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pinho met with club officials at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh. Negotiations went late into the night, so suggesting the wish for an agreement exists on both sides of the table.

A three-year contract from Al-Hilal is on the table, with Fernandes told it is a "once in a lifetime opportunity". The deal, in total, is worth a massive £200m.

Al-Hilal would also be willing to pay £100m to United for their club captain.

 

Mentions
Saudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueFernandes BrunoAl HilalManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal
Bayern Munich, PSG move in for Man Utd captain Fernandes
Al-Hilal set deadline for Man Utd captain Fernandes to accept bank-busting proposal