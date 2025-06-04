Man Utd willing to match Mbeumo's huge wage demands as transfer talks begin

Manchester United have made contact with Brentford over their move for winger Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo is believed to be keen on a summer switch to United, who, under manager Ruben Amorim, are undergoing a substantial squad rebuild after the worst season in club history last season. The 25-year-old is believed to have already given his approval over a summer switch to Old Trafford with the Bees reportedly wanting around £60M for the attacker.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Cameroonian international is said to want £250K a week if he does join United, which is five times his current wages with Brentford in what is a significant pay rise that the club are willing to pay. Mbeumo bagged 20 goals and seven assists last season with only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland more than him.

When compared to United’s top scorers in Amad who bagged 8 goals and captain Bruno Fernandes who matched his tally you can see why Amorim is so desperate to bring in attacking talent that can actually find the back of the net. Wolves striker Matheus Cunha has already been signed and now with Mbeumo on his way it looks like United may be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw away at Wolves in Brentford's final game of the campaign, manager Thomas Frank said he understood the interest in Mbeumo who he believes should be a top priority for many clubs looking for one of the best attacking talents in the Premier League.

"I can definitely understand the interest in him.

“There should be interest in him. He is at his best age, he has scored 20 goals.

"I would like to keep him, but we are a selling club so if someone comes in with the right price.”