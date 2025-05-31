Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement

Ruben Amorim is reportedly looking to raid his former club as Man United face the very real possibility of losing talismanic captain Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, 30, is one of the few Man United players that can hold their heads high following their worst season in recent memory.

Failure to qualify for European football next season has left the club with some serious financial difficulties that could be somewhat relieved if they accept the £100 million offer from Al-Hilal for the attacking midfielder.

The Portugal international is yet to make a decision regarding his future, but Amroim is now preparing for life without him.

According to The Mirror, Amorim is keen to be reunited with Sporting ace Pedro Goncalves, who played a key role in his successful tenure at the club.

It’s understood the Portuguese champions could be tempted to sell the attacking midfielder for a fee of around £70 million.