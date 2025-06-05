Tribal Football
Al-Ahli striker Toney: Fernandes hasn't seen SPL

Paul Vegas
Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney says Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes would be surprised by the standard of the Saudi Pro League.

Fernandes this week rejected a £200m contract offer from Al-Hilal to stay with United.

Asked about Fernandes' decision, Toney told talkSPORT: “Well, that's his decision, he maybe thinks differently to me. 

“He obviously hasn't seen the league, I respect his decision. And I can't say much more than that. It's up to him.”

 

Standard's high in SPL

The former Brentford striker also said: “The standard's high, I always say this.

“People always judge it on not seeing it. And you have to see it first-hand to have your own opinion. 

“And, if people went there and went and watched some games, they'd soon realise.

“But yeah, I know the standard. I know it's a good standard. You would never knock it once you've been there. And yeah, it is tough.”

