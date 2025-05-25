OFFICIAL! Christian Eriksen to leave Manchester United

Manchester United have confirmed that Christian Eriksen along with Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans will leave the club at the end of the season.

The departure of the experienced trio was confirmed following United's final game of the season on Sunday, as United beat Aston Villa 2-0 at Old Trafford, as Bruno Fernandes left the ball for Christian Eriksen to score Uniteds second goal from the penalty spot three minutes from the end.

Advertisement Advertisement

Eriksen was a regular during his first term at Old Trafford, earning a League Cup winners' medal despite being forced to miss the final through injury, and the Danish international midfielder added an FA Cup to his collection the following campaign.

Eriksen made 107 appearances for the club over the last three seasons, and brought a much needed touch of class to the United midfield even though he was blamed for lacking the necessary pace of the English Premier League in his final season at Old Trafford.

He scored eight times in total, including two in the Europa League group phase matches against FC Twente and Fenerbahce.

Each of the three players received a standing ovation from the appreciative crowd on Sunday.

The 33-year old Eriksen, who has said that he will not return to his native country to play in the Danish Superliga, has been linked with a number of international clubs, among them Ajax who he left in 2013 to join Tottenham.