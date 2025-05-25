Fernandes matches McIlroy’s 51-year Manchester United record
Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is the latest player to finish as the club’s Premier League top scorer without hitting double figures in a season.
Despite playing the full 90 minutes in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa, the Portugal international failed to add to his goal tally.
Thus, he ended the 2024-25 campaign as Red Devils’ top scorer with just eight goals in a disappointing season.
In the process, he levelled a club record that stood for 51 years.
The last time no United player reached double figures in a top-flight season was in 1973-74, when Sammy McIlroy led with just six goals.