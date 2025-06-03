Fernandes explains decision to reject Al Hilal offer

Bruno Fernandes disclosed that he turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia to remain at Manchester United.

Reports suggested that Al Hilal were prepared to offer the Red Devils up to £100 million for the 30-year-old Portuguese international.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to the media from Portugal’s camp, he disclosed he had received an “exciting offer” from Al Hilal but chose to stay, expressing his desire to be part of Rúben Amorim’s rebuild at Old Trafford.

"The president of Al Hilal called me and asked me if I wanted to move there," Fernandes said, saying the club "waited for me to think about my future".

"I talked to the gaffer and he asked me not to go," Fernandes revealed, adding: "Manchester United said they didn't want to sell me.

"They said if I wanted to go, I could, but they didn't need the money.

"I want to play at the highest possible level.

"I want to play major competitions. I know I still can, and I want to be happy doing the thing I love the most.

"For better or worse, this is how I see football, and I'm passionate about football, and this is the decision I've made."

Manchester United endured their worst finish of the Premier League era, ending the season in 15th place.