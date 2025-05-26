Fernandes publicly pledges Man Utd commitment

Bruno Fernandes pledged his commitment to Manchester United after their final day victory over Aston Villa.

Fernandes had been linked with a move away leading into the game amid speculation that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had put every senior player up for sale.

But at the final whistle, Fernandes told MUTV: "It is just the way I deal with things, I want to help as much as I can. I am just living my dream.

"(I am) just a very lucky guy who is living his dream in one of the best club's in the world, in the best league in the world. What more can I ask?

"I just have to give it my all, for my team-mates, for myself, for my fans and for everyone who has been through every moment with me. That's all."

We showed a different image

Fernandes, on Sunday's win, also said: "Obviously, I think more than the win is the performance that we put in.

"You could see the team playing football with great personality, showing off all the qualities that we have and all the things that we have been working on during the season.

"It was easy today for us to do that because we were not playing for anything in this game in particular. We gave off a different image, and a different image during this campaign."