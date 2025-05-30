Harry Maguire on Man Utd's brutal transfer plans: There will be a lot of players who leave

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has opened up on the club's transfer plans for the summer window.

The Red Devils are set for yet another rebuild after what has widely been reported as their worst season in club history. Manager Ruben Amorim is due to make mass squad changes, which already includes the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, captain Bruno Fernandes and a lot of players who are considered dead wood at the club.

Speaking at press at a commercial event in Mumbai, Maguire revealed the brutal reality that United will be making mass squad changes in which he is seen as safe after extending his contract by a year once Amorim came into the side.

"We will make a lot of changes in the summer at the club.

"There will be a lot of players who leave and hopefully a lot of players will come in.

"And that’s down to the club to make sure they get that right and it’s down to us players to make sure that we are the ones that are involved."

Maguire deputised for captain Fernandes in the post-season friendly defeat to ASEAN All-Stars in Kuala Lumpur which may be a sign for the season to come as the Portuguese midfielder ponders over a deal from Al-Hilal. Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans will leave as free agents on June 30th in the start of a squad exodus where nobody is safe as fans make it clear that changes must be made before the side drops to the Championship.