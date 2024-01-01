Tribal Football

De Zerbi Roberto breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

De Zerbi Roberto
De Zerbi on choosing Marseille: I grew up a fan of Waddle and Voller
De Zerbi on choosing Marseille: I grew up a fan of Waddle and Voller
Di Meco: Marseille landing De Zerbi is a small miracle!
Fabian Huerzeler's wants to "challenge the establishment" at Brighton
De Zerbi delighted taking Marseille job: I can't wait to take the Velodrome bench
Marseille name ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi as new coach
Southampton signing Lallana: Martin style similar to De Zerbi
Gignac makes plea to Marseille fans over De Zerbi
Rothen slams Marseille turning to De Zerbi: A Brighton disaster!
Domenech: Why are Marseille choosing De Zerbi?
Brighton captain Dunk: Potter and De Zerbi influence helped me read Euros
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton fullback Lamptey on 'amazing' De Zerbi & new signing Osman
Marseille option emerges for De Zerbi
Ex-Brighton boss De Zerbi admits likely England exit
Hurzeler firming as Brighton job favourite
St Pauli manager Hurzeler in frame for Brighton job
Chelsea prepare Maresca announcement
Chelsea meet Maresca clause in Leicester deal
De Zerbi discussed inside Man Utd
Brighton make decision on manager search
Man City prepare Guardiola succession plan: Michel, Xabi discussed
Hazard urges Chelsea: Hire my friend in Como
Mark Lawrenson exclusive: Bloom pushed De Zerbi out of Brighton; thrilled for Oxford; my big Slot worry at Liverpool
De Zerbi gaining support inside Chelsea
Sarri: If De Zerbi calls me, I'l tell him this...
Brighton convinced prising McKenna away from Ipswich
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
De Zerbi Roberto page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about De Zerbi Roberto - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to De Zerbi Roberto news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.