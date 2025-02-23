Marseille coach De Zerbi already planning France exit: It's because of these referees!

Tribal Football
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi admits he is already preparing to leave France.

The former Brighton and Sassuolo coach says the state of Ligue 1 refereeing is turning him off French football.

De Zerbi said after their 3-0 defeat at Auxerre: "I am Italian, and after Olympique de Marseille, I will no longer coach in France. It is a problem in the Championship.

"If the French are satisfied with this refereeing, so much the better for them. But today, it was scandalous. The referee was not calm to referee this match because of the controversies, no doubt.

"No one was up to standard in the refereeing corps, for a match of this level. I hope that Cornelius' red card will not be seen outside of France, because it really gives a bad image of French football."

