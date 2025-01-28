Marseille coach De Zerbi seeks reunion with Brighton striker Ferguson

Olympique Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly keen on reuniting with Evan Ferguson, who he previously coached at Brighton.

The 20-year-old Irish striker is available for a loan move this month, and Marseille are looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Advertisement Advertisement

This interest comes after the departure of Elye Wahi to Eintracht Frankfurt. De Zerbi sees Ferguson as a valuable addition to bolster the team's forward line, per Foot Mercato.

Marseille are expected to make a move soon to secure the young talent before the window shuts.

The club aims to enhance their squad depth and maintain their competitive edge in Ligue 1.