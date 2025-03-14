Man City's Guardiola: Brighton are one of the best clubs working on and off the pitch

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Brighton.

After a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest last time out, Guardiola will be hoping to bounce back against the Seagulls who have won their last six games. A win could take City into the top four and the Spanish head coach first revealed that he admires Brighton’s recruitment of players, managers and their playing style.

“I think Brighton are one of the best clubs working on and off the pitch,” said Guardiola.

“I think they started with Graham Potter, they made a step, forward again under Roberto De Zerbi, and now with this exceptional young manager who’s doing incredibly good things.

“It’s not a surprise I’d say, because they’re doing really, really well in the transfer market and the way they play.

“They’re absolutely one of the toughest opponents and in the past there are many teams who were in the middle positions or bottom or whatever, but they make an incredible step up in terms of organisation and consistency for many, many years, that’s the reality.

“It’s not a secret what they’ve been doing. They’re in this position because they’re doing good things, they deserve to be (where they are) in the table.”

He next spoke about the rise of Brighton and other teams from the middle of the league who are challenging for European spots this season. Guardiola named five sides who he thinks could rival City until the end of the season.

"And Bournemouth, and Aston Villa, and Newcastle, and maybe Fulham. Fantastic teams," he said. "Not a surprise. I had the feeling that they deserve it. They are really good, consistent, they have incredible weapons in the way they play.

Finally, Guardiola revealed that he is not hurt by City's exit from the Champions League after being beaten by Real Madrid. He accepts that his side are out of the competition and reflected on Atletico Madrid's controversial exit which saw Julian Alvarez's penalty disallowed for a double touch.

"It doesn't hurt. I don't have any disappointment. We don't deserve to be there," he said. "I Enjoy football for the fantastic games. I am just a spectator to learn and enjoy. I don't have any feeling that it's a pity to be out.

"There are incredible teams like Atletico, Liverpool who are out. This competition, what happened with Julian (Alvarez) and Atletico - the margins. Can you imagine you are out of the Champions League for that reason? Atletico were brilliant with the style they played against Madrid but look at that and seasons being good or bad are judged on that.

"Look at Liverpool - they made all the points and the CEO is happy because they made a lot of money in the group stage and the draw puts them against PSG and the best player in Paris was Allison and the best player in Anfield was (Gianluigi) Donnarumma.

"How do you judge that? Liverpool made a fantastic game in Anfield, Paris made an incredible game in Paris and suffered the first 15 minutes of each half. After, for a little detail, you are out. This competition, we suffered it for the past many many times.

"Nobody has to explain to me how special it is but this season we deserved to be on the sofa with a glass of wine. Hopefully we can do better, qualify to be there on the pitch - not the sofa."