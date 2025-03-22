Brighton keeper Steele reveals special De Zerbi call

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Brighton goalkeeper Luke Steele has revealed he recently received a 'pick-me-up' message from his former Seagulls manager Roberto de Zerbi.

The Olympique Marseille coach called Steele to check up on him after he suffered a shoulder injury at the beginning of the year.

Steele revealed on talkSPORT: "The day I came out of hospital after the operation, I was at home and in pain. Roberto De Zerbi called me on FaceTime for an hour on a Friday night.

"The next day he was coaching for Marseille."

It was a gesture of genuine kindness that even surprised the Steele's wife.

"My wife was sitting next to me on the sofa and she said, 'I can't believe this just happened, is it normal?'. Actually, no, I don't think it's normal, but it says a lot about him as a human being."

