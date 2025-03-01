Marseille coach De Zerbi: Father key influence on Greenwood form

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi is delighted with the progress of Mason Greenwood this season.

The former Manchester United forward has 14 goals in 23 games in his first season in Ligue 1.

De Zerbi told Get French Football News: "He is lucky to have a very present father. He knows that.

"I talk to his dad once in a while and we really try to help him develop and reach the next level.

The Italian coach is well aware that he is dealing with a star player.

"He has both technical and moral qualities. He's a smart guy. I talk to him a lot so we can always try to make the most of him."