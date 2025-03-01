Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd are lining up a summer move for Napoli's Osimhen in Hojlund swap deal
Man Utd boss Amorim: I've been embarrassed
Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki defends brother Nico: Everyone expected him to accept Barcelona offer
Guler makes fresh transfer call at Real Madrid

Marseille coach De Zerbi: Father key influence on Greenwood form

Carlos Volcano
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Father key influence on Greenwood form
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Father key influence on Greenwood formAction Plus
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi is delighted with the progress of Mason Greenwood this season.

The former Manchester United forward has 14 goals in 23 games in his first season in Ligue 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Zerbi told Get French Football News: "He is lucky to have a very present father. He knows that.

"I talk to his dad once in a while and we really try to help him develop and reach the next level. 

The Italian coach is well aware that he is dealing with a star player. 

"He has both technical and moral qualities. He's a smart guy. I talk to him a lot so we can always try to make the most of him." 

Mentions
Ligue 1De Zerbi RobertoGreenwood MasonMarseilleManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Marseille coach De Zerbi already planning France exit: It's because of these referees!
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Chelsea lead 13 club battle for Copenhagen whiz Bardghji