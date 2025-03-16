Brighton midfielder Ayari: Why Hurzeler better for me than De Zerbi

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Action Plus
Yasin Ayari admits he's delighted with his progress at Brighton this season.

The young Swede has made 24 Premier League appearances this season, 16 from the start.

He told Sportbladet: "Everything is timing in football. Last season, no one really believed in me, to be completely honest. But I was lucky and the timing was right that I came in and did my thing.

"If Roberto (De Zerbi) had stayed, he might not have believed in me as much."

On Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, Ayari also said: "He's young. So it's easier to have a connection, if you know what I mean. With Roberto it was more that he was a coach and that you had to respect him and his way of thinking. I think Fabian understands a little more how we think.

"He knows what to do to make the group feel good. Then when it comes to tactics, Roberto is... you probably can't be better than him, even though Fabian also has fantastic ideas."

