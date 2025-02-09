Marseille coach De Zerbi explains Pogba signing stand: Not yet...

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has detailed their interest in Paul Pogba.

The former Juventus midfielder can return to the pitch in March when his doping suspension ends.

Advertisement Advertisement

OM chief Mehdi Benatia admitted interest in Pogba last week for an end of season move.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, admits plans to bring in Pogba sooner cannot be considered, explaining: "The balance in the dressing room, no one could change it. No one will create abalance in my dressing room as long as I'm a coach.

"That was not the problem. Pogba is a very good player, but we had to understand where we could use him when he becomes available to play, in what role, what position.

"The more champions there are, the happier I am, it wasn't. It was a general assessment and maybe it will change, but for the moment we made this decision due to several factors."