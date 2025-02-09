Tribal Football
Most Read
Mudryk handed Chelsea boost for Europa Conference League
Vinicius Junior REJECTS new contract offer from Real Madrid
Marseille coach De Zerbi: What annoys me about Greenwood
REVEALED: Story behind Ramos' Monterrey number explained

Marseille coach De Zerbi explains Pogba signing stand: Not yet...

Paul Vegas
Marseille coach De Zerbi explains Pogba signing stand: Not yet...
Marseille coach De Zerbi explains Pogba signing stand: Not yet...Action Plus
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has detailed their interest in Paul Pogba.

The former Juventus midfielder can return to the pitch in March when his doping suspension ends.

Advertisement
Advertisement

OM chief Mehdi Benatia admitted interest in Pogba last week for an end of season move.

De Zerbi, meanwhile, admits plans to bring in Pogba sooner cannot be considered, explaining: "The balance in the dressing room, no one could change it. No one will create abalance in my dressing room as long as I'm a coach.

"That was not the problem. Pogba is a very good player, but we had to understand where we could use him when he becomes available to play, in what role, what position.

"The more champions there are, the happier I am, it wasn't. It was a general assessment and maybe it will change, but for the moment we made this decision due to several factors."

Mentions
Serie APogba PaulDe Zerbi RobertoMarseilleJuventusLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Marseille chief Benatia: We and Pogba would like to do immediate deal, but...
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
Greenwood backing Marseille move for "great man" Pogba