De Zerbi breaks silence on Greenwood’s dip in form

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted Mason Greenwood had a dip in form but believes he is now back to his best.

After a bright start to his new chapter in France last summer, the England international suffered a sudden dip in form, scoring just two goals in six Ligue 1 matches since the start of March.

However, he rediscovered his form in style, netting a brace in Marseille’s dominant 5-1 win over Montpellier last Sunday.

"I think that physically, everyone is back. We see with Mason Greenwood, his speed and explosiveness have returned,” De Zerbi told the media.

“It's normal physiologically, over 10 months, over 33 matches, there is a drop sometimes. We had injuries, Murillo against Nantes, Hojbjerg too, Balerdi...

“There are different reasons. These are not excuses, but these are situations that led us to this drop in form. We have to make decisions, we have to do it at the right time."