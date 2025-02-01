Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi is pleased with the first-half of the season from Mason Greenwood.
However, he says the former Manchester United forward can still take his game to another level.
De Zerbi said: "Greenwood still has ups and downs. He has more ups than downs, but he still has room for improvement in that. He skipped a year and a half of football. He was off for a year and a half, he started again last year at Getafe.
"It's not a club with pressure like OM. It's his second season after a fairly long break, we have to help him by expecting more from him all the time. His father too, he's someone who has a key role, who has a positive role, a good person, who also helps me to help me manage Mason.
"I try to exploit everything I can exploit to help him. His father can help him mature."