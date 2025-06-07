Tribal Football
Most Read
Lille defender Meunier on signing for Man Utd: If they ever ask me, I’ll cycle there!
Ex-Man Utd star slams Garnacho over haircut obsession
Departing Man Utd midfielder Eriksen admits one career regret
Segunda Division promotion playoffs: Oviedo clash with Almeria; Mirandes meet Real Racing

Olympique Marseille coach De Zerbi fields Tottenham approach

Paul Vegas
Olympique Marseille coach De Zerbi fields Tottenham approach
Olympique Marseille coach De Zerbi fields Tottenham approachAction Plus
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has rejected an approach from Tottenham.

Spurs are seeking a new manager after chairman Daniel Levy sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting De Zerbi has turned down talks with Spurs to stick with OM.

The Italian moved to OM a year ago after leaving Brighton and guided them to runners up and Champions League qualification in his first season.

De Zerbi has two years to run on his OM deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Zerbi RobertoTottenhamMarseilleBrightonFootball TransfersLigue 1
Related Articles
West Ham confirm Todibo will join from Nice as Ferguson and Soler depart this summer
Former Man Utd star Gomes rejects West Ham and Tottenham to join Marseille
Carsley unveils England U21 squad as major names pull out