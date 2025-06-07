Olympique Marseille coach De Zerbi fields Tottenham approach

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has rejected an approach from Tottenham.

Spurs are seeking a new manager after chairman Daniel Levy sacked Ange Postecoglou on Friday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting De Zerbi has turned down talks with Spurs to stick with OM.

The Italian moved to OM a year ago after leaving Brighton and guided them to runners up and Champions League qualification in his first season.

De Zerbi has two years to run on his OM deal.