Paratici recommends De Zerbi to Spurs chairman Levy

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi is being linked with a return to the Premier League.

De Zerbi only left Brighton last summer to take charge of Marseille, where he has led them to runners-up behind confirmed Ligue 1 champions PSG.

TalkSPORT says Fabio Paratici has now recommended his fellow Italian to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy as a replacement for current manager Ange Postecoglou.

Paratici is also in talks with Levy about a return to the club as he enters the final months of his FIFA ban over connections with Juventus' accounting scandal.

He was forced to resign three years ago as Spurs football director as the suspension took effect. But Levy is keen on a reunion.

And with that reunion could also be a new manager in De Zerbi. While having a successful debut season with OM, De Zerbi has clashed with his players on occasions this season, which has fueled talk he could be on the move again this summer.