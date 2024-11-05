Tribal Football
Sporting CP coach Amorim: I take a lot from Pep, De Zerbi; I'll join Man Utd needing to improve my English

Paul Vegas
Sporting CP coach Amorim: I take a lot from Pep, De Zerbi; I'll join Man Utd needing to improve my English
Sporting CP coach Amorim: I take a lot from Pep, De Zerbi; I'll join Man Utd needing to improve my English
Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim admits he'll be joining Manchester United needing to improve his English.

Amorim will join United next week, while he remains in charge of Sporting for tonight's Champions League tie with Manchester City.

On United, the Portuguese said: "It will take me at least three months for English, at the beginning they will forgive me if I express basic concepts. My life will be the same, with a way of playing, an idea.

"I respect Guardiola, I have taken a lot from him, from De Zerbi, from Jorge Jesus... I take inspiration from everywhere, I look at the best coaches in the world, and others too, but there are always ideas that we can use."

As a former intern of José Mourinho, Amorim also said: "I haven't spoken to José Mourinho yet, he's busy with so many games and so am I.

"The impact he's had on my career has been the way he's treated me, he's shown me that you can win everything and be a different person. A special coach, who opened the door for us; I'll have time to speak to him."

Man City ace Bernardo on Amorim and Man Utd: I don't wish him well!