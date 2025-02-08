Marseille coach De Zerbi: What annoys me about Greenwood

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has banned Mason Greenwood from taking corner kicks.

De Zerbi admits he's unhappy with the former Manchester United forward's wastefulness when taking such set-pieces.

"Greenwood is not a corner kick specialist. He could be, but he's focused on the goal. When he has to take a corner kick, he goes a bit like ...... Yes, it annoys me," said De Zerbi.

De Zerbi has now turned to Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

"Quentin Merlin has the foot to take them, but he doesn't start inside regularly. Luis Henrique does not put enough power into it. So Højbjerg is the one who has the best foot to shoot to this day."

 

