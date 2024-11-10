De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Roberto de Zerbi has revealed to his players he chose Olympique Marseille over a bigger contract offer from Manchester United.

The Italian took charge of OM over the summer after leaving Brighton.

Advertisement Advertisement

L'Equipe says before the opening game of the season, De Zerbi used a projector at a team meeting to show the contract tabled by United.

It's claimed he told the players: "This is where I could have been, but I put my passion before money. I came to Marseille for the passion."

De Zerbi is under contract with Marseille until June 2027.

He has threatened to quit OM after Friday's home defeat to Auxerre.