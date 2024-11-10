Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...

De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting

Paul Vegas
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meetingAction Plus
Roberto de Zerbi has revealed to his players he chose Olympique Marseille over a bigger contract offer from Manchester United.

The Italian took charge of OM over the summer after leaving Brighton.

Advertisement
Advertisement

L'Equipe says before the opening game of the season, De Zerbi used a projector at a team meeting to show the contract tabled by United.

It's claimed he told the players: "This is where I could have been, but I put my passion before money. I came to Marseille for the passion."

De Zerbi is under contract with Marseille until June 2027.

He has threatened to quit OM after Friday's home defeat to Auxerre.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Zerbi RobertoMarseilleManchester UnitedBrightonAuxerreLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
De Zerbi threatens to quit Marseille: I'll leave the money and return my contract!
De Zerbi, Rabiot delighted for Marseille matchwinner Greenwood after tough week
Marseille coach De Zerbi spends week with Greenwood after PSG hook