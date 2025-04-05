Marseille players demand management remove De Zerbi from dugout tonight

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi and his players are at loggerheads after last weekend's defeat to Reims.

De Zerbi was left so anrgy with the performance that he refused to attend training on Monday, says L'Equipe.

In response, the players approached management insisting they no longer want De Zerbi to take taining. The players have also told sports director Mehdi Benatia they do not want De Zerbi in charge for this weekend's clash with Toulouse tonight.

The controversy is occurring with talk in the background of AC Milan wanting to bring De Zerbi back to Italy this summer.

De Zerbi is a former Milan youth teamer.

