AC Milan chief Furlani meets with Paratici; talks held with De Zerbi agent

AC Milan chief exec Giorgio Furlani is working on shaking up the club's management team.

TMW says Furlani has held a series of meetings with former Tottenham and Juventus sports director Fabio Paratici.

Advertisement Advertisement

As it stands, there is a confidence of an agreement with Paratici to join the Rossonero before the end of the season.

It's also suggested Paratici will have a say in the future of coach Sergio Conceicao.

Defeat in the Coppa Italia semifinal against Inter Milan could see Conceicao pushed out by the end of the campaign.

And it's emerged Paratici has met with the agent of Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi. Paratici held talks with Edoardo Crnjar, De Zerbi 's agent, at Palazzo Parigi, in the centre of Milan last week. De Zerbi grew up in the Diavolo's youth system.

Meanwhile, Furlani is also watching Pep Guardiola's situation at Manchester City. There is a belief in Italy that Guardiola will resign as City manager after the Club World Cup.