Marseille coach De Zerbi: I'll work with Pogba if...

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi says he'd welcome the signing of Paul Pogba.

The free agent has been linked with OM ever since his contract with Juventus was terminated by mutual consent.

De Zerbi said, "I would like us to have only champions in the team. Pogba is a champion, beyond the fact that he hasn't played much in recent years.

"But honestly we have never spoken about it in our meetings, there has never been openness on this topic. In January we must above all find players for the needs we have."

He added: "Obviously, if champions arrive, we will try to find space and make sure they can coexist. It would not be a problem for me at all. When you have top players, the problem is not mine, but the opponents. I spoke about the needs that I think we have.

"I cannot tell you, but I think there is something to do. We will try to improve the team."