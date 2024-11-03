Marseille coach De Zerbi spends week with Greenwood after PSG hook

Olympique Marseille coach Roberto de Zerbi has held crunch meetings with Mason Greenwood over the past week.

The former Manchester United forward's form has suddenly hit a wall, with De Zerbi pulling Greenwood aside for one-on-one time in recent days.

De Zerbi hooked Greenwood at halftime of last week's thrashing by PSG.

L'Equipe says De Zerbi has now put him back in his place in private. He warned him not to play too individualist, especially in difficult contexts for the team, like during the Classique. RDZ also criticised the Englishman for a lack of desire and involvement on a defensive level.

He also put together several special video sessions for him, during which he showed him his flaws and the actions where he didn't defend properly against the Parisians.

He even showed images of Vinicius Jr so that Greenwood could be inspired and take him as an example, particularly given his work in defence.