De Zerbi on dropping Greenwood at Marseille: I expect more from him, he has to do more

Marseille boss Roberto de Zerbi decided to drop his leading goalscorer Mason Greenwood to the bench last weekend and he has now explained why.

De Zerbi decided to drop his leading striker for last weekend’s clash against Lens, which was a controversial decision as he is Ligue 1’s second top scorer, trailing only Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele. RMC Sport reported that Marseille’s coaching staff are getting fed up with Greenwood's “nonchalance”, “attitude” and “lack of effort”.

Advertisement Advertisement

The report also stated that there is a “huge gap between his potential and his contribution” to the French side and the decision to bench him was made to “prick his pride” and pick up his effort levels. De Zerbi spoke last week about how he expected more from the soon to be Jamaican international and how he needs to be more consistent.

“I wanted him here, I said it over and over again,” De Zerbi said. “He was the first player I contacted, even before I signed for OM. I had already spoken to his father. No one can have more respect for him than I do.

“But that doesn't change anything: I expect more from him. He has to do more, because what he is currently showing is not enough. If he wants to achieve his ambition of becoming a champion, he has to be more consistent, sacrifice more and be more determined.

“Otherwise, we as a team always fall back into the same pattern: a very good match, then a defeat at Auxerre, then a victory against Nantes… It's too irregular, it's like waves. And that's something I don't like.”

Greenwood is one of the brightest young talents in Europe but the former Brighton boss knows him better than anyone as he chases down Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. If he is to reach his potential, he must become more consistent and work harder if he wants a chance to win silverware with the club this season which is not out of reach.