Messi hailed by US legend after crucial Inter Miami win

Action Plus
USMNT legend Marcelo Balboa says Lionel Messi has sparked a revolution both on and off the pitch in the U.S. since his arrival at Inter Miami.

The Argentine netted a stunning free-kick in his last outing, securing a comeback win over Porto and putting Javier Mascherano's side in a strong position to reach the knockout stages.

"Messi's arrival in MLS was a huge boost for many people to watch the league and get closer to local soccer. A lot of jerseys have been sold, and it's been a revolution,” Balboa told TNT Sports.

“When Messi arrived, many Americans started drinking mate without knowing what it was. There were no Argentinian restaurants in Denver, and now there are restaurants that sell empanadas, choripanes, and other dishes.

“Messi changed everything here in the United States. I never thought I'd see Americans drinking mate while they were on the field."

Messi and Inter Miami play their final group game at the Club World Cup on Monday against Palmeiras at the Hard Rock Stadium.

