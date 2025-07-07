Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia as Al-Ahli prepare huge bid

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi could join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ahli prepares a major bid.

The Argentina legend has scored 759 goals in 941 club appearances and has shown no signs of slowing down in recent years as he continues to show why he is considered to be the best player on the planet at 38 years old.

Messi snubbed interest from the Middle East at that stage, despite lucrative contract offers being on the table. However, according to French outlet L'Equipe, a move to Saudi Arabia could be on the table as the veteran seeks to end his career with a bang.

Messi won ten La Liga titles, seven Copa del Reys, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups. He may now set his sights on the Saudi Pro League where he can compete with constant rival Ronaldo in what would be a fairytale move.

Al-Ahli are one of four clubs who are owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, alongside Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. If any team in the world has the funds to attract Messi it is Al-Ahli who will no doubt offer Messi a ludicrous offer much like Ronaldo’s at Al-Nassr.

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano was forced to defend his decision to play Messi for the full 90 minutes last week and suggested that he must play him as he is only happy when he is on the pitch no matter who he plays for.

“We have to understand that Leo is happiest when he’s playing football. Every time he’s fit, he’s going to want to play – and we’re going to let him.

“He gives us a huge advantage when he’s on the pitch, and of course, we want to make the most of it.”